Madhya Pradesh: 4.5 lakh people to get COVID-19 vaccine in 1st phase

About 4.5 lakh people from priority groups will be administered coronavirus vaccine doses at 302 sites in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of the nationwide inoculation drive beginning on January 16, said a minister on Tuesday.

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said all preparations have been completed across the state for the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive involving two doses of the vaccine.

In the first phase, coronavirus vaccine doses will be administered at 302 centres to about 4.5 lakh people, including corona warriors and health workers.

"All preparations as per protocols have been completed, he said after taking stock of preparedness for vaccination at Bhopals Hamidia Hospital, a leading medical facility.

Vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Prescribed procedure for refrigerated cold chain network and transporting the vaccine to end point has already been reviewed, the minister said.

Arrangements have been made to administer 100 vaccines at one centre, he said, adding the second dose will be given after 28 days of the first shot.

Sarang said persons getting the COVID-19 vaccine will be kept under observation for half-an-hour at the centre.

In case of an adverse event, a team of doctors and ambulances will be available to attend to such people, he said.

Meanwhile, Indore district nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention, Amit Malakar, said about 28,000 health professionals, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, will be vaccinated in the the first phase.

For this, 101 centres are being set up in Indore, Malakar added.