Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination drive for above 18 years may be put off until after May 10

BHOPAL: A decision on the scheme for inoculating people above 18 years will be taken after May 10. The campaign, scheduled for May 1, has been put off because of a lack of vaccine. The government has decided that the people above 18 years will be vaccinated only after enough quantity of vaccines is available. Apart from that, the other reason for putting off the drive is the corona curfew which has kept the people indoors.

If the drive begins, people from above 18 to 45 years will be out of their homes. That is bound to raise the number of cases, which is now slightly under control. For that reason, the government may delay the vaccination campaign, for a while.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a review meeting on Thursday, directed the officials that the hospitals, where the corona patients are admitted, should not be made vaccination centres. Therefore, open spaces, schools, and government buildings—which can be turned into inoculation centres—are being identified. The government is opposed to taking a hasty decision on such an important matter. It wants that the second wave of the corona pandemic should be controlled.

After that, it will launch the drive for inoculating people above 18 years with full force in the coming months. The vaccines arriving in the state after May 5 will be stored. The government plans to launch the drive only after the arrival of vaccines from the Centre as well as from the Serum Institute.