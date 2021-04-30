More apathy at Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital: TB patient with oxygen cylinder runs from pillar to post to get Covid-tested

BHOPAL: Bagwandas, a TB patient, is moving from pillar to post—with oxygen support—for Covid testing. But, unfortunately, no doctor has come forward to help him till now. Bhagwandas was sent to Hamidia Hospital for Covid testing, but no one in the hospital entertained him. For hours, he waited there to get tested for Covid.

He kept moving from one counter to another counter on the hospital campus weighed down by his oxygen cylinder. There were many employees—from the paramedical staff to the security guards—working at Hamidia, but no one lifted a finger to help Bhagwandas.

This only goes to show the indifferent attitude of Hamidia Hospital towards poor patients. Earlier, a nurse working with Hamidia Hospital had to face the indifferent and apathetic attitude of the paramedical staff and security guards even after the death of her husband. Such incidents keep repeating themselves here at Hamidia Hospital, but there does not seem to be any improvement in the lackadaisical situation even after an assurance from the Hamidia Hospital administration that a probe would be ordered in such matters.

‘Difficult to move around’

"I’m a TB patient and on oxygen support. The TB Hospital administration advised me to come to Hamidia Hospital, so I came here with my oxygen cylinder to get tested for Covid. But, unfortunately, no doctor came forward to take samples. I can’t move about here and there as I’m on oxygen support," Bhagwandas, who is a victim of the government hospital system, said.