Madhya Pradesh: Thrice extended, curfew takes its toll on household rations

BHOPAL: The curfew in Bhopal has been extended thrice and, now, it has been over 20 days since shops were last opened. The stock of rations and other edibles in households are getting depleted and, due to only home delivery available, and that, too, in select areas, the residents are sceptical.

Most of the stores which have been granted permission for home delivery are serving only high-value orders and small orders are not being accepted. Also, the rates of rations and other items are rising.

Residents who have their contacts with ration shops are reaching the shops and buying groceries for a few hours in the morning. The Sanchi parlours are also selling some grocery items. Residents who are beneficiaries of free rations for the poor as announced by the chief minister say they are getting less than their need.