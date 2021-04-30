Madhya Pradesh: Thrice extended, curfew takes its toll on household rations

BHOPAL: The curfew in Bhopal has been extended thrice and, now, it has been over 20 days since shops were last opened. The stock of rations and other edibles in households are getting depleted and, due to only home delivery available, and that, too, in select areas, the residents are sceptical.
Most of the stores which have been granted permission for home delivery are serving only high-value orders and small orders are not being accepted. Also, the rates of rations and other items are rising.
Residents who have their contacts with ration shops are reaching the shops and buying groceries for a few hours in the morning. The Sanchi parlours are also selling some grocery items. Residents who are beneficiaries of free rations for the poor as announced by the chief minister say they are getting less than their need.
Rattan Soni, a resident of Bawadia Kalan, says he bought some extra rations when the corona curfew was announced, but the administration has extended the curfew three times already. “Now, I’m left with very little rations and, as we’re not receiving salary, as well, it’s hard to place high-value orders with stores, such as D-mart or Ondoor,” he says.
Virendra Kurrey, a resident of Kokta, says they are getting only 5 kilograms of wheat and rice a month. “We’re trying to manage our family of four members on this, but there’s still need for other groceries for which we need to go to the market,” he says.
Shahwar Mansoori, a resident of Chhwani, says the shops should be allowed to open for at least a few hours and there should be social distancing norms in place at the markets. He says the rates of all the items have risen due to the curfew and, if shopkeepers get more business, they will also reduce the rates of the items.
