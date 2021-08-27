Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination crosses 40 lakhs in Maha Abhiyan-2

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh reported more than 40 lakh vaccination, which is national record, in two-day vaccination campaign for Covid-19 that concluded on Thursday. On the first day of the Maha Abhiyan 2, on Wednesday, more than 24 lakh people and on the second day on Thursday, more than 16.76 lakh people were given vaccine jabs.

Overall vaccination tally went to 4,43,68,935 in the state while first dose tally went to 3,67,50,063 and second dose tally went to 76,18, 872. Inoculation held at 8,942 vaccination centres in the state. Male vaccination tally is 2,39,61,267 while female vaccination tally is 2,03,98,713 in the state. Vaccination tally is 2,53,07,810 in category of 18 to 44 years of age.

Indore led with 89,765 vaccination doses followed by Sagar reported 63,902 and Chhindwara reported 61,177 vaccinations.

Bhopal reported 52,362 vaccinations and Gwalior reported 46,513 vaccinations. Jabalpur and Ratlam reported 45,879 and 45, 869 vaccinations respectively.

Morena reported 51,044 and Ujjain reported 40,185 vaccinations while Rewa reported 43,795. Rajgarh and Chhattarpur reported 47,962 and 47,240 respectively. Vidisha reported 48,267 vaccinations and Hoshangabad reported 43,415 vaccinations. Tikamgarh reported 42,657.

Sehore reported 39,896 vaccination while Betul reported 38,977 vaccinations while Bhind reported 37,960. Mandsaur reported 38,378 vaccinations. Shahdol reported 38,421 vaccinations.

Guna reported 34,439 vaccinations while Damoh reported 33,723 vaccinations. Harda and Alirajpur reported lowest vaccinations. Harda reported 6,627 and Alirajpur reported 7,541

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:56 AM IST