Bhopal: IAS officer duped of Rs 34,000 during online purchase

Bhopal: Bhopal cyber cell booked a man for duping IAS officer Lokesh Jangid of Rs 34,000 on the pretext of supplying branded liquor. The incident occurred one-and-a-half months ago, said police. According to police, the officer in his complaint stated that he had inquired about rates of liquor brands online. He received a call on July 11, and the person told him that these brands were available with him.

The caller asked him to pay Rs 8,850 through UPI and when he transferred the money, the caller told him that the money had not been credited into his account. Jangid again made another payment of similar amount but the caller told him that amount was again not credited. Jangid was asked to scan a QR code and transfer money through it, as due to failed transaction if money was debited from his account then it would be credited back again.

However, when Jangid scanned the code he lost Rs 17,000 and total loss was Rs 34,000 now, said police. Deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali said the accused was booked on Jangrid’s complaint and arrested a few days back. He said the officer had lost the amount to fraudulent transaction.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:30 AM IST