Bhopal: Man enters airport to cut grass for cattle

Bhopal: Taking advantage of small boundary wall of Raja Bhoj airport, a man entered the airport compound on Thursday afternoon to cut grass for his cattle.

However, he was caught on CCTV cameras and arrested, said police. The incident raises questions on security apparatus of the airport where someone can easily climb walls and enter airport.

According to Gandhi Nagar police, man Kariman Ram Begrawati, 40, lives in a slum area of Gandhi Nagar. He was cutting grass around Rajya Pathya Pustak Nigam office at 10 am. Suddenly, he climbed the airport wall and started cutting grass there.

A team of CISF spotted the movement in CCTV camera and held him. He was taken to Gandhi Nagar police station where a case was registered for trespassing.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:58 AM IST