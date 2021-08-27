Bhopal: Kidney transplant likely to be performed in Hamidia Hospital on Friday

Bhopal: If organ transplant committee permits, kidney transplant will be performed in Hamidia Hospital on Friday, medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr Lokendra Dave said. If it happens, it will be first kidney transplant in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

All preparations regarding the transplant have been completed. However, permission is pending with Organ Transplant Committee. If the committee grants permission, the transplant will take place on Friday.

An Indore-based woman is donating her kidney to husband. The couple underwent tests and has been admitted to the hospital, Dr Dave added. There were no kidney transplant facilities at any government hospital in the state. The person to receive kidney is a beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Under this scheme, there is a package of Rs 4 lakh for kidney transplant. Kidney transplant for non-Ayushman patients costs Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh at Hamidia Hospital. A kidney transplant at a private hospital can cost Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:38 AM IST