Bhopal

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:04 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Government changes, Kamal warns employees

Staff Reporter
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath warned a section of government employees on Thursday saying that they should realise that government changes with time and therefore they should not become a puppet in the hands of any political party,

The ex-CM was addressing a public gathering at PCC after culmination of party’s August Kranti Yatra launched from Ujjain on August 15. He asked the police officials to respect their uniform, not any political party.

The BJP state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sosidia stated the Nath’s statement was a threat to government employees. He added that no one can put pressure on employees as they are free to execute the government works.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:04 AM IST
