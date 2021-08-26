Madhya Pradesh: Absence of corporators worsen civic problems, say residents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water shortage, road maintenance, garbage collection and other civic issues are bothering residents in state capital as they have no one to tell about problems they face pertaining to dilapidated roads, drainage, water supply, defunct street lights etc.

The tenure of council of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) ended one-and-a-half years back though municipal elections are likely to be held this year. “We can’t meet any official in BMC if we fail to get our pleas heard in ward offices, say residents. The roads in prime locations of city develop cracks, potholes every year and need repair.

None to call

“We have none to complain about non-functional street lights and we have to walk on roads in darkness,” says Asha Jain, a resident of Kolar. She says roads in Kolar remain under darkness and women feel unsafe. The nullahs are broken at most places and people don’t know whom to complain, she says.

BMC reluctance

Firdous Jahan, a resident of Ghoda Nakkhas area, says BMC sanitation staff collects garbage from outside the colonies but they are reluctant to reach our homes and inside the colonies. She says residents don’t know whom to approach. “Roads inside our colonies are badly damaged and such issues were sorted out when corproators intervened in the past,” she added.

Problems galore

Mohammad Shoib, a resident of Shahjahanabad, says they would get approval from corproators for residential certificates and others identity related documents but now they have to make extra effort for it. “We have no clue whom to approach even for small problems,” he added.

Defunct street lights

Mohammad Faizan, a resident of Lal Masjid area, says that street lights in their wards remain non-functional and due to damaged roads, it is a challenge to walk there. “The BMC failed to repair roads, which pose problems but there is no one to listen to us,” says Faizan. Sewage chamber, damaged roads are not repaired for months in absence of local representative, he said.

