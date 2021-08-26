Madhya Pradesh: Over 700 organisations to launch Kisani-Jawani-Paani yatras from Oct 2

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 700 organisations will launch yatras from across the country to support the farmers’ agitation in Delhi and address issues relating youth, water, employment etc from October 2 (Gandhi jayanti) that will culminate in Delhi on November 26 (Constitution Day of India).

This was disclosed by waterman of India Rajendra Singh talking to Free Press during his visit to Bhopal on Thursday.

He said the yatras would be launched on ‘Kisani-Jawani-Paani’ (Farming-Youth-Water) and added that the country needed answers to questions on these issues.

Rajendra Singh said the aim of the yatras was not only to address the three issues but to strengthen the democracy of the country as well and these yatras would herald a new beginning in this direction.

“That’s why,” he said, “We have also named these yatras Chetna yatra and Yatra for rebuilding of India’. All such issues whether social, political, employment- related, environmental or anything else, which concerns our life will be covered under yatras. However, this would be a completely apolitical yatra and there would be no involvement of political parties or politicians in it.”

He said more than 700 social organisations working across the country had given their consent to launch yatras while there would be many more to join as consultations were going on with a number of organisations.

He said three new farm laws as introduced by the central government would help the industrialists to snatch the land from the possession of farmers. It would not strengthen the farmers’ hands. The country would see a similar atmosphere as it had witnessed after East India Company had entered India having entered into trade agreements with the then rulers. This would put in peril our democracy too.

He said people would be apprised of the consequences of the new farm laws during the yatras . “We will oppose democratically who create hurdles in the way of our efforts to strengthen democracy and rebuild India’.

Rajendra Singh claimed, “This is first of its kind awareness campaign in the country being witnessed after a long time, which aims at making India self-reliant by ensuring utilisation of local resources by local people in rural India and checking migration from rural to urban centres besides addressing other issues. Mere sloganeering can’t make India a self-reliant (Atmnirbhar).”

