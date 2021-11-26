Madhya Pradesh: Urban Administration and Development constitutes State Level Technical Committee for disposal of tenders up to Rs 5 crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration and Development (UAD) has constituted State Level Technical Committee (SLTC) in Madhya Pradesh for taking decision of tenders upto Rs 5 crore or above for urban development. A circular has been issued in this regard.

According to circular, the members are Chief Engineer UAD, Chief Engineer MP Urban Development Company Limited, Project Director MP Jal Nigam Limited, Chief Engineer PWD, superintendent Engineer UAD (division level), concerning commissioner municipal corporation, special invitee experts, Superintending or executive engineer UAD directorate.

Besides, projects which will be under jurisdiction of SLTC include Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT), PM Housing Scheme, CM Urban water supply scheme, State Disaster Management Force (SMDF), National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), CM Urban Infrastructure Scheme, and other central and state government schemes.

The work jurisdiction of SLTC include technical appraisal of proposals and scrutiny of tender & recommendation of rates up to Rs 5 crore or above, recommendation of variation in lump sum contract-based projects.

UAD ministry assists states/UTs in constitution of Technical and Project Management Cell at state and city level. The SLTC works as a close team, in coordination with the others state level nodal agencies and urban local bodies (SLNA/ULBs) and share work progress, implementation, monitoring and outcomes. In order to have an integrated approach in implementing the Mission activities, states/UTs and ULBs have to take efforts to converge with similar kind of institutional support available with SLNA and ULBs from other projects/programmes so as to avoid duplication of recruiting similar kind of specialist in the SLTC.

