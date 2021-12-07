Madhya Pradesh: Upset over harassment, class-11 student sets herself ablaze, suffer 90% burn

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over sexual harassment by a group of youths, a class-11 student allegedly attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The girl, 16, has sustained 90% burn and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in critical condition.

The police have recovered a suicide note from spot. In the handwritten note, the girl mentioned the names of five youths including three girls.

She also claimed that she had gone to Ranjhi police to lodge a complaint against all five but police personnel present there did not listen to her plea.

“I have been fed up with situations. They (all five) have put my life into trouble. I am, even, not able to move out of my house as these boys keep moving around my house,” the girl wrote in the suicide note.

According to reports, the girl, a resident of Ranjhi in Jabalpur, went to the roof of her house and poured kerosene on her. She set herself ablaze. The neighbours who spotted her doused the fire and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) told journalists that four youths named in the suicide note had been detained. “One of the youths is still at large. The statement of the woman is yet to be recorded. A probe has been ordered into the matter,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 06:22 PM IST