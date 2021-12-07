Bhopal: Woman with help of her paramour hammers her husband to death, takes body to police station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The staff of Katara Hills police station were shocked on Tuesday afternoon after a woman along with her paramour reached there with the body of her husband.

The woman has been identified as Sangeeta Meena, a resident of Sagar Golden Palm in Katara Hills. She told the police she, with the help of her paramour, hammered her husband Dhanraj Meena, 40, to death.

According to police sources, the woman was in a relationship with her neighbour Ashish Pandey.

“Recently, her husband came to know about their relationship and raised objections. He had also beaten up his wife. The couple used to have disputes over the same issue on a regular basis. Therefore, she along with her paramour decided to kill her husband,” a police officer said.

On Monday evening, the woman and Pandey attacked Dhanraj Meena with sticks and a hammer while the latter was sleeping. They decided to dispose of the body in the forest area on Tuesday.

“While they were going to throw the body in the forest, they decided to approach the police and confess the crime,” the officer said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Zone-II, Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya said that Pandey hailed from Gwalior, while Meena belonged to Nasrullahganj. “The duo had shifted to Sagar Golden Palm Colony in 2014. Pandey and Meena’s wife were in a relationship. As Meena was raising objections, they killed him,” Singh told the Free Press Journal.

He added that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:51 PM IST