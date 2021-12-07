Madhya Pradesh: German national tests positive for COVID-19 in Jabalpur; sample sent for genome sequencing

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid Omicron scare, a 28-year-old German national has tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur and his sample has been sent for genome sequencing to New Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

District contact officer Dr D Mohanty said that the contact history of the man was being traced as he attended a marriage function here. Samples of at least 50 people were also collected for testing.

There has been no case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state so far.

The German national who arrived here on Sunday from New Delhi was found negative in the Rapid Antigen Test at the airport. Later, his RT-PCR test report came out positive on Monday, Mohanty added.

The man was kept in isolation at a COVID-19 care centre of a local government medical college. Also, his sample has been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he is infected with the new 'Omicron' variant or not, the official said.

Cases of the Omicron variant have been, however, reported in neighbouring states which include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Karnataka.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:57 AM IST