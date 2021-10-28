Madhya Pradesh: Upset by not getting fertilizer woman tries to hang herself in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman tried to hang herself at a government warehouse as she was troubled by not getting fertilizers in Chhatarpur on Thursday. The locals present at the spot convinced the woman and saved her life.

The woman has been identified as Jeera Bai, resident of Chauka village. She has around 10 acres of land. She was upset by constantly visiting the warehouse to get fertilizers.

Jeera Bai said that she had been visiting the warehouse for the past few days but she did not get fertilizers. She stood in the queue to get fertilizer every morning and she was sent back home by saying that fertilizers were not available there, Jeera said.

Jeera alleged that fertilizers were being sold illegally from the government warehouse. She stood in the line for the past couple of days though she did not get fertilizers. At the same time a few got fertilizers easily. The administration is also neither listening to farmers nor taking any action towards it, she added.

Meanwhile, the president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Brijendra Singh says that the party is there for the farmers. He is trying to contact that woman and soon fertilizers would be made available for her.

