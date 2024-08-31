 Madhya Pradesh Updates: 'All Government Schemes To Run, Till March 31,' Says Finance Department; CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Bundeli Samagam
The Finance Department has issued a circular for it. There will be no cut in the budget for such schemes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government schemes, which have not been stopped and which have not been given zero budget and those which have been approved by the competent authority, will continue till March 31 next year. The Finance Department has issued a circular for it. There will be no cut in the budget for such schemes.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a Regional Industry Conclave will be held in Sagar on September 27 and the world's largest river link project ‘Ken-Betwa’ will make Bundelkhand prosperous. Representatives from the country and abroad will come to the regional conclave, promoting IT and textile sector, he said Yadav was speaking on the inaugural day of the three-day ‘Bundeli Samagam 2024’ at the Tribal Museum in the city on Saturday.

Film actor Mukesh Tiwari presented Bollywood Samvad, Sumit Orchha presented Bundeli Mahima Samvad and regional folk singer of Bundelkhand Chandrabhan Vasudev presented. Yadav announced an incentive of Rs 31,000 to Chandrabhan Vasudev for his excellent presentation of the Bundelkhandi song. Sanvika, who plays role of Rinki in web series 'Panchayat' captivated the audience with her acting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma met Union Home Minister Amit on Saturday after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s meeting with Shah. The ruling party has launched a membership drive in the state. Afterwards, organisational polls will be held. There are reports that Sharma’s meeting with Shah is connected with it. The ruling party is laying emphasis on the membership drive about which Sharma gave feedback to Shah.

