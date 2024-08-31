Bhopal: MCU VC Calls On Kerala Governor; University To Start Joint Certification Programme In Kerala

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prof K G Suresh, Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication today called on the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Dr Suresh, who is visiting Kerala in connection with a conference organised by Malayalam weekly Kesari, met Khan and apprised him about the activities and achievements of Asia's first & India's largest media university. He also presented to the Governor Prasad from Ujjain's Mahakal temple.

During Corona, Khan had addressed an online conference of MCU which was chaired by the then Higher Education Minister and current Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav.

Prof Suresh informed the Governor that soon MCU will start a joint certification programme in digital media with the Kozhikode based Mahatma Gandhi College of Communication.

He also invited Sh Khan to Bhopal to address the faculty and students.

Governor Khan accepted the invitation and expressed happiness over MCU'S decision to start joint certificate programmes in Kerala.

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication is India's first university for journalism and mass communication. The university has its main campus in Bhopal. It also has campuses in Khandwa, Rewa and Datia.