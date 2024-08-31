 Bhopal: MCU VC Calls On Kerala Governor; University To Start Joint Certification Programme In Kerala
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: MCU VC Calls On Kerala Governor; University To Start Joint Certification Programme In Kerala

Bhopal: MCU VC Calls On Kerala Governor; University To Start Joint Certification Programme In Kerala

Governor Khan accepted the invitation and expressed happiness over MCU'S decision to start joint certificate programmes in Kerala.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prof K G Suresh, Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication today called on the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. 

Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Moves To Lease Rooftops For Commercial Use; Plans Multi-Level Parking...
article-image

Dr Suresh, who is visiting Kerala in connection with a conference organised by Malayalam weekly Kesari, met Khan and apprised him about the activities and achievements of Asia's first & India's largest media university. He also presented to the Governor Prasad from Ujjain's Mahakal temple.

During Corona, Khan had addressed an online conference of MCU which was chaired by the then Higher Education Minister and current Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav. 

Read Also
First Paid Senior Citizen Home Of Madhya Pradesh Set To Open In Bhopal; Offering Modern Amenities &...
article-image

Prof Suresh informed the Governor that soon MCU will start a joint certification programme in digital media with the Kozhikode based Mahatma Gandhi College of Communication. 

FPJ Shorts
Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface
Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface
Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their Demands; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their Demands; VIDEO
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's Contractual Waste Lifters Prone To Ailments Due To Lack Of Safety Gear
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's Contractual Waste Lifters Prone To Ailments Due To Lack Of Safety Gear
Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested
Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested

He also invited Sh Khan to Bhopal to address the faculty and students. 

Governor Khan accepted the invitation and expressed happiness over MCU'S decision to start joint certificate programmes in Kerala.

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication is India's first university for journalism and mass communication. The university has its main campus in Bhopal. It also has campuses in Khandwa, Rewa and Datia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked

Caught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked

Bhopal: "We Have Set Target Of Making 1.5 Crore Members In State," Says CM Mohan Yadav On BJP...

Bhopal:

MP: Newlywed Woman Hangs Self After Hubby Serves Dry Fruits Instead Of 'Poha' For Breakfast In...

MP: Newlywed Woman Hangs Self After Hubby Serves Dry Fruits Instead Of 'Poha' For Breakfast In...

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati-Gaya From September 16

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati-Gaya From September 16

Gwalior Farmers Send Legal Notice To Kangana Ranaut, Demand Apology For Remarks On Protest; Seek...

Gwalior Farmers Send Legal Notice To Kangana Ranaut, Demand Apology For Remarks On Protest; Seek...