Bhopal Municipal Corporation Moves To Lease Rooftops For Commercial Use; Plans Multi-Level Parking Facility Amidst Debate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to generate additional income, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to lease out the rooftops of its buildings in the city for commercial purposes. The civic body has also decided to resolve parking issues at the 10 No-Market by constructing a multi-level parking facility. BMC on Friday passed the two proposals in its council meeting held at ISBT auditorium on Friday.

Welcoming the decision, Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Ravindra Yati while speaking in the house said that the municipal corporation has already leased out the rooftop of multi-level parking at MP Nagar. “This initiative helped in generating additional income. Similarly, in other areas as well, rooftops of the BMC buildings will be leased out after civil assessment. In other cities also, civic bodies have done it to earn additional revenue. There is no harm in it,” said the BJP leader.

Speaking about the multi parking, Yeti said that as of now a simple approval from Parishad has been taken, later policy matters will be discussed and things will progress accordingly. However, Congress corporators questioned the decisions, asking if the condition of the rooftops was suitable for leasing and raising safety concerns.

They also pointed out that BMC would need to change the land use for commercial purposes and complete other formalities before constructing the multi-level parking. “Roof of the BMC ward and zone offices are leaking. How will the civic body be able to lease out the dilapidated rooftops,” Congress corporator Devanshu Kansana asked. Besides, he also pointed at the safety concerns saying that it would not be proper to lease out the rooftop of the civic body offices and buildings. “BMC’s administrative documents and files are kept in ward office and zone office and so under such circumstances, it would not be safe to lease out their rooftops to other firms for commercial use,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in BMC Sabista Zaki also highlighted that there were no civil reports about the condition of buildings. “Without complete report of MANIT engineers, BMC is planning to lease out or rent out rooftops of its buildings. At present, BMC is not even collecting pending lease or rent from tenants,” said the Congress leader.

Speaking about the decision to construct multi-level parking in the area is the residential area adjoining 10. Number market, she said that there are a lot of paper formalities like land diversion to be done. “BMC will have to get the land use changed for commercial purposes. BMC has written to the collector in this regard so far but no deliberation on policy matters has been undertaken so far. There are many procedural and paper formalities regarding land use to be completed,” she added.