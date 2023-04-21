Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rain continues, leading to drop in day temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain continued to lash various parts of the state on Thursday. This rain led to sharp drop in day temperature in the state.

On Thursday, Mandla, Pachmarhi recorded 4.0mm rainfall each while Chhindwara and Malajhkhand recorded 2.0mm rainfall each. Narsingpur recorded 1mm rainfall. Jabalpur, Bhopal recorded 04 and 02mm rainfall respectively. Sagar and Narmadapuram recorded traces.

At temperature front, bhopal recorded 37.5 degree Celsius after drop of 2.3 degree Celsius while it recorded 23.4 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 37.6 degree Celsius day temperature while it recorded 23.0 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded drop of 4.7 degree Celsius. Most of the places recorded drop upto 2 degree Celsius to three degree Celsius.

According to meteorological department, Madhya Pradesh have received by rain with strong winds and thunderstorm during last 24 hours. Day temperatures have dropped. A North South trough is extending from north Chhattisgarh to interior Karnataka across southeast Madhya Pradesh leading to these thunderstorm activities.

Now, the weather activities will shift towards southeastern and eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh and western parts how will witness dry and sunny weather. Temperature will rise once again and there are chances of heat wave at isolated pockets of the state.

Betul, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandala and Anuppur districts of Madhya Pradesh may get light rain with thunderstorm for another 24 hours. Thereafter, the weather is expected to go dry over these districts as well.

Cyclonic circulation is over North Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. A Western Disturbance is seen as a trough. A trough is extending from Telangana to south Tamil Nadu. A trough is running from East Bangladesh to Northwest Bay of Bengal. Light scattered rain and thunderstorm occurred over Madhya Pradesh. Light rain and thunderstorm are possible over many parts of South and East Madhya Pradesh.