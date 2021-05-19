Madhya Pradesh: Unlocking process to begin from June 1; Know all things here

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the process for unlocking will begin from June 1.

Chouhan made the statement at a meeting to review the situation arising out of Covid-19 in Ujjain division on Wednesday.

Unlocking will gradually begin in the districts, he has said, adding that everything will be back to normal from the next month, but the people have to follow the corona curfew rules till May 31.

There should not be any relaxation in that, he says.

The corona curfew began from the first week of April. All urban and rural areas in the state are still under curfew.

There are five districts where the positivity rate is less than 5%, but Chouhan is opposed to lifting the curfew in these areas.

According to sources, the government is drawing a plan to lift the curfew.

According to the plan, only general merchant stores and the shops in various colonies will be allowed to reopen.

The markets will be reopened phase-wise. The government and private offices will begin to work with 50% of their employees from the next month.