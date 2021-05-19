Black fungus: Madhya Pradesh government to conduct nasal endoscopy of Covid patients

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch the "nasal endoscopy" campaign in view of the rise in the cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in COVID-19 patients, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said on Wednesday.

This campaign is aimed at the early detection and treatment of mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection.

"Given the rise in the cases of mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients, we have decided to launch the nasal endoscopy campaign for the early detection and treatment of the disease at the primary level only," a public relations department official said quoting Sarang.

He said the government will conduct the nasal endoscopy of COVID-19 patients as well as those COVID-19 survivors who are admitted in the district hospitals and the government medical colleges in the last two months for free.

Nasal endoscopy is a procedure to look at the nasal and sinus passages using an endoscope. The stock of necessary equipment for conducting nasal endoscopy will be increased in the medical colleges, the official said.