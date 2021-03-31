Sharad Pawar undergoes successful endoscopy for stone removal

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was in good health after doctors successfully removed a stone from his gallbladder on Tuesday night, said Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. He will be discharged in four to five days and another surgery will be scheduled in keeping with the doctor’s advice. Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted a photo of her father reading the morning newspaper, ‘his most favourite task’ on Wednesday.

Pawar underwent endoscopy at a city hospital on Tuesday night, a a day ahead of schedule, a family member said. “The doctors performed an endoscopy on Pawar. They will soon take a call on operating him. …We are awaiting further communication,” the family member said.

Breach Candy Hospital Dr Amit Maydeo said, “After running some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) today (Tuesday) as there were some complications. We will be deciding on the removal of his gallbladder later. Currently, he is under observation.”