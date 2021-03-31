Sharad Pawar undergoes successful endoscopy for stone removal

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was in good health after doctors successfully removed a stone from his gallbladder on Tuesday night, said Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. He will be discharged in four to five days and another surgery will be scheduled in keeping with the doctor’s advice. Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted a photo of her father reading the morning newspaper, ‘his most favourite task’ on Wednesday.
Pawar underwent endoscopy at a city hospital on Tuesday night, a a day ahead of schedule, a family member said. “The doctors performed an endoscopy on Pawar. They will soon take a call on operating him. …We are awaiting further communication,” the family member said.
Breach Candy Hospital Dr Amit Maydeo said, “After running some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) today (Tuesday) as there were some complications. We will be deciding on the removal of his gallbladder later. Currently, he is under observation.”
Sule thanked the doctors and medical staff of the Breach Candy Hospital, where the NCP chief had undergone the operation.
Pawar had complained of abdominal pain on Sunday, following which he was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a check-up. He was scheduled to undergo surgery at the hospital on Wednesday for his gallbladder problem. But because of the severe pain, he got admitted a day earlier.
”Our party president Sharad Pawarsaheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,” NCP Minister Nawab Malik had tweeted. ”He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” the minister had said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)