'Doing what he loves the most': Supriya Sule shares update from hospital after Sharad Pawar's operation

Having successfully undergone surgery, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar is now "doing what he loves the most". His daughter and MP Supriya Sule took to Twitter on Wednesday morning sharing a photo of the politician reading the newspaper while sitting on his hospital bed.

"Thanking all the Doctors, Nurses and Entire Team Breach Candy Hospital. Hon.@PawarSpeaks Saheb is doing what he loves the most reading his Morning Newspapers!" she tweeted.

"Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.