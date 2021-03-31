'Doing what he loves the most': Supriya Sule shares update from hospital after Sharad Pawar's operation

Having successfully undergone surgery, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar is now "doing what he loves the most". His daughter and MP Supriya Sule took to Twitter on Wednesday morning sharing a photo of the politician reading the newspaper while sitting on his hospital bed.
"Thanking all the Doctors, Nurses and Entire Team Breach Candy Hospital. Hon.@PawarSpeaks Saheb is doing what he loves the most reading his Morning Newspapers!" she tweeted.
"Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.
Pawar on Wednesday underwent surgery to remove a stone from his gallbladder. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing pain in his abdomen. In the meantime, all his public programmes have been cancelled.
Pawar underwent an endoscopy at around 10 pm. According to gastroenterologist and endoscopy expert Dr Amit Maydeo, there were stones in his gall bladder, one of which had slipped into his bile duct, blocking the flow. "It caused Pawar immense belly pains, back pain and jaundice due to gall stone pancreatitis," he told PTI.
The doctor said he performed the endoscopy on Pawar and removed the stone. "It showed better results. His condition is improving," he added.
The NCP chief incidentally had been slated to reach West Bengal tomorrow to campaign for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC. It is unclear whether the visit will be rescheduled.
(With inputs from agencies)