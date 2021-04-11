Madhya Pradesh: Universities, students must help in controlling corona spread, says Governor

Bhopal: Governor Anandiben Patel has said that universities should cooperate in controlling the spread of the corona infection and office-bearers and members of residential, mohalla and ward committees should be motivated to enforce public curfew in areas where the impact of the infection is more severe. University teachers and students should extend support in ensuring necessary arrangements for public awareness and a ‘janata curfew’.

Patel was holding a video-conference from the Lucknow Raj Bhavan on Sunday with the vice-chancellors of 21 government universities of the state. The Governor said that there should be no need for residents to go out during the janata curfew. The universities should form teams of youths who can stay in touch with residents on telephone and purchase the necessary items and other materials for them and deliver the same to them.

Patel said that universities and their students could also cooperate in speeding up the work of vaccination according to the guidelines issued by the Centre. The universities must ensure hundred per cent vaccination in the villages adopted by them.

She said that the symptoms of Corona were changing. A person may be affected by Covid infection even if not showing direct symptoms. The universities should establish more yoga centres. She said that online study-teaching should also be conducted effectively. There should be no confusion regarding the examination dates. For this, the possible dates for examinations should be decided by all universities in advance.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that it should also be ensured that the future of the students was not hampered in the efforts to prevent infection.