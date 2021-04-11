People should, themselves, enforce curfew, says Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

BHOPAL: Governor Anandiben Patel held an all-party virtual meeting from Lucknow on Sunday to discuss the rising number of corona cases. Patel urged people that they, themselves, should enforce the corona curfew. The residential committees in the urban areas and the sarpanches in the rural areas should enforce the curfew to arrest the rising number of corona cases.

The Governor said the media should be given all information about the corona situation. Information about the number of vaccines, on beds in hospitals, on ventilators and the amount of oxygen should be provided to the media. There should also be proper information about the number of people afflicted with the disease and of deaths. The Governor urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hold all-party meetings regularly. She asked the officials to implement the suggestions that they received at the meetings.

Chouhan said the number of cases reported this year were twice more than that of last year. He said the disease could be arrested only with the help of the people. In the districts, the disease could be stopped with the help of treatment facilities and vaccination, he added. Chouhan said all-party meetings would be organised in the districts.

Congress legislator PC Sharma said the state government had come up with better arrangements last year and the same system should be implemented this year. Sharma said there should not be another long haul of lockdown and demanded that the corona patients get free treatment. Sharma put a question mark on the figures of death and those of ailing ones provided by the health department and said the correct numbers should be brought to the public.