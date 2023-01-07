Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on two-day visit to Gwalior; addresses press

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Aviation and Steel Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is on a two-day visit to Gwalior. The Union Minister will attend the Bhumi Pujan and felicitation ceremonies for several district development projects, as well as the inauguration of the Gwalior trade fair.

Supporters of Scindia reached the airport in Gwalior. In addition to wishing them a warm welcome, Scindia addressed the media and stated that after three years of Coronavirus, the fair is being held in a grand and historic manner. As a result, traders, common public, and individuals who purchase vehicles will receive special benefit.

Scindia regarding Investors meet

Scindia stated that Gwalior's foundation must be strengthened in relation to the investor meet. Gwalior is currently constructing an international airport as well as numerous other development projects, all of which will be completed before the start of new projects here. Under the leadership of our country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, both the state and the nation are progressing, which is the reason that numerous paths to progress are continually coming up in Gwalior, Scindia added.

Government alert about Coronavirus

In context with Covid-19 testing at all of international airports, Scindia stated that experts are advising people to take precautions and that the entire government is concerned. Covid-19 cases are rising at such a rapid rate across the nation, we all must exercise extreme caution because if we act carelessly, we put the lives of others at risk.

Read Also Indore Sports Update: Gwalior division wins title