 Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified Body Found In Drain In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Unidentified Body Found In Drain In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified Body Found In Drain In Jabalpur

He was found in a pool of blood.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified body was found in a covered drain near the railway tracks adjacent to Bhulan Chowki on Sunday.

The victim is believed to be around 35 years old. He was found in a pool of blood. The scene was marked by the presence of bricks and bloodstains, indicating a possible struggle.

Read Also
MP Bizarre: Jabalpur Women Remove Rakhis From Brothers' Wrists After Viral Video Shows Surpnakha &...
article-image

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials and an FSL team rushed to the location. The Sanjeevani Nagar police are conducting a thorough investigation into the entire matter.

The identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding this incident remain shrouded in mystery, and authorities are diligently working to unravel the truth.

Read Also
'People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs', Claim Jabalpur Advocates
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified Body Found In Drain In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified Body Found In Drain In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Knives Over Parking Issue In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Knives Over Parking Issue In Gwalior

MP River Tragedy: 2 More Bodies Recovered, 2 Boys Still Missing

MP River Tragedy: 2 More Bodies Recovered, 2 Boys Still Missing

MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck On NH 44 In Seoni; Visuals Surface

MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck On NH 44 In Seoni; Visuals Surface

Madhya Pradesh: Residential Pattas Distributed To 103 Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh: Residential Pattas Distributed To 103 Beneficiaries