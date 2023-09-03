Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified Body Found In Drain In Jabalpur

Representational photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified body was found in a covered drain near the railway tracks adjacent to Bhulan Chowki on Sunday.

The victim is believed to be around 35 years old. He was found in a pool of blood. The scene was marked by the presence of bricks and bloodstains, indicating a possible struggle.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials and an FSL team rushed to the location. The Sanjeevani Nagar police are conducting a thorough investigation into the entire matter.

The identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding this incident remain shrouded in mystery, and authorities are diligently working to unravel the truth.