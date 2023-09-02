 'People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs', Claim Jabalpur Advocates
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs', Claim Jabalpur Advocates

'People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs', Claim Jabalpur Advocates

The matter pertains to Bajpayee Compound of Thana Cantt area of Jabalpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
"People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs," Alleged Jabalpur Advocates | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Few miscreants who poisoned two dogs, set the dog owner’s new car on fire after she lodged a complaint against them. 

The matter pertains to Bajpayee Compound of Thana Cantt area of Jabalpur in which some unidentified people poisond two dogs of the same locality. Reacting to this, dog owners Netra Nathan and Varun Nathan tried to register an FIR against the unknowns on July 28, 2023. But the efforts went futile as police refused to do so. 

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Woman Beats Shopkeeper In Mid Of The Road After He Refuses To Accept Return Of Jeans...
article-image
Read Also
MP Bizarre: Jabalpur Women Remove Rakhis From Brothers' Wrists After Viral Video Shows Surpnakha &...
article-image

Later, the complainants moved an application against the matter in district court.

Later, around 1:30 in the night of September 1, a new car of Nathan’s was set on fire which demolished the same completely. 

The complainant advocate Netra Nathan alleged that, “The car has been burnt by Nagar Joseph and Rakhesh Kashi of our locality who poisoned the dogs earlier.”

“Also, when the glass of my car was broken down by them, I filed a complaint in the SP office. That time they assured me of actions against the same. But till today, nothing has been done,” Netra continued. 

“Amid so many fake assurances, last night I lost my car,” Nathan concluded. 

Read Also
Ujjain Scientist Afaque Who Designed Aditya L-1 Could Not Pursue Studies In SRC Due To High Fees,...
article-image

On this matter, Investiagtion Officer Rajkumar Khatik said that, "We received the information about burning car around 1:30 pm. Prior to this we also received the complaint of the car's glass being broken by unkonwn people over a known cponflict. We have taken the matter into consideration and are investigating on the same."

At present, advocate Netra Nathan has filed a nominated report in the Cantt police station and demanded action against the culprits. The Cantt police station has started investigation on this matter.

Read Also
MP: Angry Farmers Thrash Power Staff After Requests Seeking Uninterrupted Electricity To Irrigate...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Power Minister Tomar Waives Of Outstanding Power Bills Of Upto 1 KW

MP: Power Minister Tomar Waives Of Outstanding Power Bills Of Upto 1 KW

'People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs', Claim Jabalpur Advocates

'People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs', Claim Jabalpur Advocates

On Cam: Two Dead, Dozen Injured After Bus Full Of Passengers Overturns in MP's Narsinghpur

On Cam: Two Dead, Dozen Injured After Bus Full Of Passengers Overturns in MP's Narsinghpur

Women To Run Toll Plazas In Madhya Pradesh; MoU Signed With Women Self-Help Groups

Women To Run Toll Plazas In Madhya Pradesh; MoU Signed With Women Self-Help Groups

MP CM Chouhan Announces To Reduce Food Price From ₹10 To ₹5 A Plate Under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana

MP CM Chouhan Announces To Reduce Food Price From ₹10 To ₹5 A Plate Under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana