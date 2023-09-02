'People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs', Claim Jabalpur Advocates

"People From Our Locality Set Our Car On Fire After Poisoning Our Dogs," Alleged Jabalpur Advocates | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Few miscreants who poisoned two dogs, set the dog owner’s new car on fire after she lodged a complaint against them.

The matter pertains to Bajpayee Compound of Thana Cantt area of Jabalpur in which some unidentified people poisond two dogs of the same locality. Reacting to this, dog owners Netra Nathan and Varun Nathan tried to register an FIR against the unknowns on July 28, 2023. But the efforts went futile as police refused to do so.

Later, the complainants moved an application against the matter in district court.

Later, around 1:30 in the night of September 1, a new car of Nathan’s was set on fire which demolished the same completely.

The complainant advocate Netra Nathan alleged that, “The car has been burnt by Nagar Joseph and Rakhesh Kashi of our locality who poisoned the dogs earlier.”

“Also, when the glass of my car was broken down by them, I filed a complaint in the SP office. That time they assured me of actions against the same. But till today, nothing has been done,” Netra continued.

“Amid so many fake assurances, last night I lost my car,” Nathan concluded.

On this matter, Investiagtion Officer Rajkumar Khatik said that, "We received the information about burning car around 1:30 pm. Prior to this we also received the complaint of the car's glass being broken by unkonwn people over a known cponflict. We have taken the matter into consideration and are investigating on the same."

At present, advocate Netra Nathan has filed a nominated report in the Cantt police station and demanded action against the culprits. The Cantt police station has started investigation on this matter.

