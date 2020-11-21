Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti's close aides get importance in organisation

BHOPAL: Domination of the close aides of former chief minister Uma Bharti has become evident in the state BJP orgnisation after many years.

In 2004, when Uma resigned from the post of chief minister, her close aides lost significance in the party.

They have again become strong. The influence of Uma can be seen in the team of party’s office bearers, which its state president VD Sharma is going to announce.

Uma’s close aides, Bhagwandas Sabnani and Harishanker Khatik, are the general secretaries of the party’s state unit.

Shailendra Sharma, who was Uma’s political adviser during her chief ministership, is getting a lot of importance now.

Sharma has been asked to orgnise the BJP’s state-level training camp.

It was because of Uma that Pradyumnya Lodhi joined the BJP. She worked hard for the party’s victory in the by-election in Bada Malhera.

Uma’s close aides are getting importance because of her good relations with Sharma. Sharma has been associated with Uma since the days he worked for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. For this reason, her influence in the organisation is growing.

It was Uma who solved the problems of former minister Gaurishanker Shejwar. Otherwise, the party could have taken action against him. Uma’s relationship with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become better than it was earlier.

She announced that she would fight Lok Sabha election in 2024. Therefore, it is clear that she wants to maintain her influence in the party. She is, however, interested in fighting the Lok Sabha election.