Bhopal: 30-yr-old held for posting objectionable content about PM Narendra Modi

BHOPAL: The Baghsewania police have arrested a 30-year-old man who had circulated objectionable content related to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night.

The accused Hasan Khan had circulated a photograph of PM that was objectionable and also had also written derogatory remarks below it. It was forwarded in a WhatsApp group after which admin manager reported the matter to cyber cell on Friday morning.

After going through the post, police found it offensive. The cyber cell forwarded it to Baghsewania police who arrested he accused. The police have seized mobile phone used by the accused. The accused lives in Amrai area of Baghsewania from where he was arrested by the police. A case has been registered against him, SHO Baghsewania Sanjeev Chowksey said.