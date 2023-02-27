WATCH video: Uma Bharti showers CM Chouhan with petals, thanks him for new excise policy

Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti showers CM Chouhan with petals, thanks him for new excise policy | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti welcomed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at her house with flowers, on Monday. Bharti also garlanded Chouhan as a symbolic gesture to thank him for the state’s new excise policy.

Chouhan visited the former chief minister’s house for the first time after the government approved the new liquor policy that has banned Ahatas, prohibiting sitting and drinking in front of the liquor shops

In a tweet on Monday, Bharti said that she had cancelled a formal thanksgiving program on the CM's request after the Sidhi accident. She also tweeted a video in which Chouhan can be seen touching her feet to seek blessings.

Bharti's age-old anti-liquor campaigns

For a long time, Bharti has been campaigning against liquor consumption and had asked the Chouhan-led BJP government in MP not to cash in on the drinking habit of people through a liberal excise regime.

The former MP chief minister, who had started her campaign with the demand for total prohibition, gradually relaxed it and asked for regularisation of liquor sale in the state, at a time when the Assembly polls are due in MP.