Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain sweeps state Mallakhamb tourney

Bhopal: A consistent Mallakhamb team from Ujjain made the city proud on Tuesday by winning the under-18 Rope Mallakhamb in the girls’ category team event on the second day of the tournament. Ujjain again made its mark in the under-18 boys’ category of the Pole, Hanging and Rope Mallakhamb matches. The first day of the tournament was also seized by the players from Mahakal’s city.

Shajapur bagged the runners-up trophy in both the events. Players from Chhatarpur secured third prize in both the events.

Ujjain has a history of Mallakhamb and the tournament has painted a clear picture of that. The final day of the tournament will witness a best-player competition both in the senior and junior categories and in the boys’ and girls’ categories. The winners were feted as the matches ended on the second day.