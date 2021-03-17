Indore sports update: Old Dalians win Banera Cup hockey match

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Old Dalians won the Banera Cup hockey match played as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Daly College on Tuesday. The match was played between the teams of Old Dalians and Present Dalians. In a one-sided match, which was won by Old Dalians team 3-0. Former State Tourism minister and Old Dalian Surendra Singh Baghel and Daly College Principal Neeraj Kumar Bendhoiya gave away the prizes.

While Old Dalian Kirtideep Hada and Piyush Bundela were the highest scorers, Present Dalian Kaustubhraj Singh, Old Dalian Ankit Sastya and Pooja Dondway received the best player' title award. On the occasion, Sumit Chandhok, Kripal Singh, Prateek Modi, Mayur Singh Jhabua, vice-president of Daly College Ahmed Ansari, Barsar Harshvardhan Singh and Dean of Sports, Harish Benby and many other dignitaries were present. Daly College’s sports officer Harshita Garg conducted the ceremony.