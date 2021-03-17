Indore sports update: Old Dalians win Banera Cup hockey match

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Old Dalians won the Banera Cup hockey match played as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Daly College on Tuesday. The match was played between the teams of Old Dalians and Present Dalians. In a one-sided match, which was won by Old Dalians team 3-0. Former State Tourism minister and Old Dalian Surendra Singh Baghel and Daly College Principal Neeraj Kumar Bendhoiya gave away the prizes.
While Old Dalian Kirtideep Hada and Piyush Bundela were the highest scorers, Present Dalian Kaustubhraj Singh, Old Dalian Ankit Sastya and Pooja Dondway received the best player' title award. On the occasion, Sumit Chandhok, Kripal Singh, Prateek Modi, Mayur Singh Jhabua, vice-president of Daly College Ahmed Ansari, Barsar Harshvardhan Singh and Dean of Sports, Harish Benby and many other dignitaries were present. Daly College’s sports officer Harshita Garg conducted the ceremony.
Rambagh Cricket Club win David trophy
Rambagh Cricket Club defeated County Cricket Club by 9 wickets and won the CW David (Former Principal of Christian College) Under 13 cricket tournament played on Tuesday. The final match was played between Rambagh Cricket Club and County Cricket Club Club. County Club won the toss and batted first.
They scored 88 runs in which Virat Shukla contributed 29 runs and Swastik Patidar 21 runs. Nihar Lovett took five wickets and Modit Patel four wickets. In response, Rambagh Cricket Club achieved the target of 89 runs losing just one wicket in 24 overs and won the trophy. For Rambagh Cricket Club, Kashif Khan contributed 44 runs and Nihare Lovet 37 runs.
Rafi wins badminton event
Rafi Mohammad Sheikh won the badminton event under the annual sports festival of Indore Sports Writers Association. In the final match played at Abhay Prashal Club, there was a tough fight between Rafi and Rahul Shelgaonkar. There was interesting conflict for every single issue. At the last minute, Rafi gained decisive lead and won the game.
In the semifinal played earlier, Rafi defeated Anil Tyagi and Rahul defeated Gajendra Nagar. In the quarter-finals, Kapeesh Dubey, Vikas Mishra, Deepak Mishra, Vibhuti Sharma and Vikas Pandey also exhibited excellent performance.