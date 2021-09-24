Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain court employee arrested for molesting women on pretext of marriage

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of Ujjain court was arrested for allegedly raping a woman for eight years on the pretext of marriage.

The victim woman lodged a police complaint with the Kolar police on Thursday. The alleged accused was arrested on Friday, said Sub inspector Preksha Maurya.

The victim in her complain said that she was with one Sanjay Jaiswal since 2013. He used to molest her on pretext of marriage but never married her. She got married to another man but Jaiswal kept on exploiting her after it too. The woman’s husband left her when he came to know of her relation.

The victim started living with the accused after separation. For around four years, Jaiswal was bearing victim’s expenses as well as of her two daughters, said the police.

"He was sexually exploiting the victim on false promise of marriage. The victim claims that Sanjay got a job of a typist with the Ujjain district court in 2018 after which he started avoiding the woman," said Preksha Maurya.

"The victim claimed that he repeatedly ignored her whenever she asked for trying knot and had cut all ties with her since August. When she failed to convince him, she lodged a police complaint," said the Kolar police

