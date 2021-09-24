Madhya Pradesh: Controversy erupts between Gurjar-Kshatriya over Mihir Bhoj's statue; buses vandalized

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The flames of dispute that started from Gwalior between two communities regarding Emperor Mihir Bhoj have reached Morena.

More than 12 youths vandalized buses plying between Morena and Gwalior on Thursday night in Nurabad and Banmore police station areas after road blockade in Morena.

As of now, there are no reports of any passenger getting injured, said the police.

In view of the fear of class conflict, the district administration issued late night orders to keep the coaching institutes closed for three days.

Few days ago, a statue of Emperor Mihir Bhoj was installed in Gwalior. A dispute started in Morena regarding the idol as the inscription below the idol described Mihir Bhoj as a Gurjar.

The youth of Kshatriya community, describing Mihir Bhoj as Rajput Kshatriya, submitted a memorandum to the SDM demanding action against those who tampered with the statue of Mihir Bhoj and posted lewd posts on social media regarding the Kshatriya community.

At the same time, hundreds of people of Gurjar community under the banner of All India Gurjar Vikas Sangathan and leadership of State President Virendra Singh Harshana Ransu reached the SP office late in the evening and submitted a memorandum to the ASP.

In the memorandum, it has been demanded that appropriate action should be taken against the anti-social elements who make derogatory remarks about the saints and idols of Gujjar society.

By the end of the night, there were reports of assault and vandalism in buses in many areas.

NSA Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, SP Amit Sanghi called the leaders of both the community an d requested to maintain peace.

