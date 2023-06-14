 Madhya Pradesh: Two Shot Dead, Six Injured Over Land In Raisen District
Madhya Pradesh: Two Shot Dead, Six Injured Over Land In Raisen District

The bloody confrontation took place at Kuchwada, some 120 km from the district headquarters, under the Udaipura police station area on Tuesday evening.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were shot dead and six injured after two groups fought over land in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Wednesday.

The bloody confrontation took place at Kuchwada, some 120 km from the district headquarters, under the Udaipura police station area on Tuesday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amrit Singh said that one Rammurthi Raghuvanshi had allegedly encroached upon government land and it prompted Jitendra Raghuvanshi, husband of the sarpanch (village head), to call revenue officials to measure it.

In the presence of revenue officials, Rammurthi and Vivek clashed with each other along with their supporters. During the fight, Vivek and his cousin brother were shot dead by the other side, he said.

The confrontation also left six injured, including a 'Patwari' (revenue official) named Ajay Dhakad and panchayat office staffer Ramakant Raghuvanshi, he said.

Police recovered blank cartridges from the spot and registered a case against both groups, he said.

After the incident, policemen were deployed in the village to maintain law and order, he added. 

