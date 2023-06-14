Bhopal: Lyricist Gets Legal Notice Over Anti-Nawab comment

Manoj Muntashir |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal History Forum has issued a legal notice to lyricist Manoj Muntashir for giving hate speech against Nawab Hameedullah Khan of Bhopal. The forum has asked him to furnish historical evidence to prove allegations, which he made against Nawab at a function organised to mark Bhopal Gaurav Diwas on June 1 this year.

“If Muntashir fails to furnish evidence to support his claim and allegation within 30 days, then he should publicly declare that what he said at the function was wrong and misleading,” Forum’s counsel Shahnawaz Khan said.

Bhopal also signed Instrument of Accession and Standstill Agreement along with 562 princely states and had become a part of the Indian Union, he added.

The notice says that the merger movement in Bhopal State from January 6-30, 1949, aimed at handing over Bhopal princely administration to Government of India.

The notice also says that there is no historical evidence to back the claim that the people who were killed during Boras police firing were holding national tricolour in their hands. It also says that never in the past 67 years Madhya Pradesh Government declared officially that Bhopal was founded by Raja Bhoj and Bhopal’s founder Nawab Dost Mohammed Khan was a looter and that Hameedullah Khan was a terrorist.