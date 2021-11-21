Madhya Pradesh: Two sand mafia members held for attacking RKTC staff

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Two members of sand mafia have been arrested for attacking the officials of RKTC Sand Mine Company, the police said on Saturday.

They said that several incidents of fights between the sand miners and officials of RKTC Company and illegal miners have come to light, official sources said.

One of the illegal sand miners, Azhar, has been arrested. The police brought him to the district hospital for medical check-up.

He was taken back to the police station from where he was sent to the court, official sources said.

Another mafia Anwar was also arrested. Azhar and some people of his group had a fight with the officials of RKTC Company a month ago.

In the brawl, sticks and rods were also used. After the incident, the police arrested Azhar and other people.

The police took action on the grounds of a complaint lodged by Sunil Vishwakarma on October 25 that he was working as in charge of the flying squad of RKTC Company.

When he reached the Idgah railway gate along with some employees of the company some goons stopped his vehicle and demanded Rs 25,000 from him.

As he refused to give the money the goons led by Azhar broke the window panes of his vehicle and beat up the employees.

After receiving the complaint, the police registered a case against Kailash Daima, Nitin Meshkar, Anwar, Dinesh, Azhar and others.

Town inspector of Kotwali police station Santosh Singh Chouhan said that the main accused Azar and Anwar involved in the incident of October 25 had been arrested.

FIR registered for selling fertiliser without licence

The Dolaria police registered an FIR against a person who was illegally selling fertilizers in the area. Deputy director of agriculture department JR Hedau said that a resident of Semrikhurd area in Dolaria Tehsil, Ajit Singh Rajput, proprietor of Agricultural Land Services Centre, was selling fertilizers without licence. Ajit Singh, who was selling fertiliser for Rs 1,200 a sac, was not issuing any bills.

The farmers from Patalikalan, Dolria, Behrakhedi and Kalmeshara complained about it.

On getting the complaints, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, sent an inquiry team to the spot and recorded the statements of the farmers concerned.

The farmers also informed the officials about the poor quality of fertiliser being sold by Ajit Singh. The samples of fertiliser were also sent. The police registered an FIR against the fertiliser seller.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:07 AM IST