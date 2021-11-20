Madhya Pradesh: Forgery in vaccination data

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An executive officer posted in a private company Gwalior has received the fully vaccinated message without being administered with the second dose of Covid19 vaccination.

The Executive officer, Shivam Sharma (27), resident of Indra Nagar near Gupteshwar temple of Jabalpur had administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine on June 16, 2021 at Bela Singh School in Jabalpur. He was transferred from Jabalpur to Gwalior only a month ago.

Shivam received a message of being fully vaccinated on his mobile on November 18 evening. It was written in the message that he was administered the second dose of Covishield vaccine by health worker Seema Srivastava at the Vaccination Center set up at Bela Singh School, Jabalpur.

Shivam said that he was amazed as he was in Gwalior and he has also not been inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine. After getting the certificate, he also received a call from Jabalpur for the confirmation. He answered that the dose has not been applied but the certificate has been received. On which the officer said that many people have got the certificate because of a mismatch in the contact number. But when he asked how he had been administered with the second dose, the caller on the other side failed to give the answer, Shivam added.

Notably, many such cases have been reported in Gwalior as well as in Jabalpur. There are about three lakh people in both the districts whose time for the second dose has passed, but they are yet to be inoculated.

Jabalpur Vaccination Officer Dr. Shatrughan Dahiya says that because of the error in mobile number, the certificate has been reached to him but the name and further details will not match. If further details match found then he would look after the irregularity in vaccination, Dahiya added.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:34 PM IST