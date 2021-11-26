Madhya Pradesh: Two of five of a family die in attempt to suicide

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Five members of a family tried to end their lives by consuming poison in Anand Nagar area on Thursday night.

Two of them including a minor girl died during treatment, said police. The family also poisoned their dog before taking the step.

The family left a suicide note found written on a wall of their house where they accused a woman Babli Dubey and her daughter Rani, of mounting pressure on them for money.

Prima facie it appears that the family was debt ridden, said the police.



According to the police, Sanjeev Joshi of Anand Nagar was lived by his wife, two daughters and his mother.

In-charge Piplani police station Ajay Nayar said Joshi worked at an automobile shop.

Joshi's wife Archana had borrowed some money from Babli Dubey.

The family also had borrowed money from others and they were under debt.

At around 11 pm, a neighbour of the family informed police about the mass suicide attempt.

All of the victims were rushed to hospital where Sanjeev's 16 year old daughter Purvi and his mother Nandini 68 died.

Sanjeev's daughter Grishma and wife are undergoing treatment, said the cop.

He said they had forwarded message of their suicide to their contacts and Whatsapp group and their neighbours.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:57 PM IST