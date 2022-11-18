Madhya Pradesh: Two men in Gwalior rape a 10-year-old minor girl

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old minor girl, a resident of a locality falls under the Gola Mandir police station jurisdiction has been allegedly gang raped by two persons in Gwalior.

As per the girl, the accused called her to the room and stuffed a cloth in her mouth and then outraged her modesty.

The co-accused has bitten the neck of the girl. After this, they threatened her of dire consequences if she narrate the incident to anyone. Accused also threatened her of execute her mother.

When the victim's mother reached home in the evening, she saw a bite mark on her neck and subsequently took her to the nearby police station sensing some untoward incident with her.

The girl in her statement to the police informed that when she was alone in the house, a tenant living in the same house, came to the room and took her to his room, and then started molesting her.

City Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena said that the girl already identified both the accused and they are native of Bhind district. Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012. A police team has left for Bhind district and further investigation is underway.

