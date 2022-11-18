MP Shocker: Man absconds after electrocuting pregnant woman in Gwalior

Victim's brother bhupendra | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man in an inebriated state electrocuted his pregnant wife by tying a wire around her neck on Thrusday.

After hearing the victim’s scream, the neighbors reached her house and immediately took her to the Kamlaraja hospital where she delivered a child.

Ram Ganesh Gurjar, the accused is still absconding.

On the statement of the victim, Shivani Gurjar, police registered a case of an attempt to murder against him.

The couple belongs to Ranganwa village of Behat police station.

According to Shivani's brother Bhupendra, Ram Ganesh is a driver by profession who was addicted to alcohol and used to beat her in a drunken state regularly.

On Thursday night when the victim was sleeping in her room accused Ram Ganesh entered the house through the back door, in an inebriated state to commit the crime of trying to electrocute his wife.

Reports say the mother-child duo were out of danger and doing fine.

Police registered a case of attempted murder against the accused and still searching for the accused who is untraceable.