Gwalior: 'Lady don' among three held for posting videos posing with guns

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior crime branch officials have arrested three persons, including a woman for posing with guns and uploading its video on social media, police said on Thursday.

The accused woman committed the offence even after being summoned by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Gwalior, Rajesh Dandotiya, and warned against posing objectionable videos. However when the woman, who called herself lady don, against posted similar video on social media, police apprehended her along with two men who featured in the video

Chief Superintendent of police (CSP), Sandeep Malviya, told media that a video of a woman and her three friends from Gwalior posing with a gun and some country-made pistols, was doing rounds on social media around 10 days ago. Gwalior cyber crime police had taken cognizance of the video and after ascertaining her identity had called her to the police station. The woman in the video was seen calling herself ‘Lady Don’.  

ASP had summoned the woman and warned against posting objectionable videos on social media. The woman, however, again posted a similar video with the caption  ‘Sherni Abhi Zinda hai’ (The Lioness is alive). A team of Gwalior Crime branch led by inspector  Archana Kansana arrested the woman and her two friends from Kali Mata temple locality.

The team also seized the guns from their possession. They have been booked under Arms Act. 

