MP: Gwalior’s ‘lady don’ arrested; confesses to being friends with mastermind who looted 35 lakhs from sarafa trader

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have arrested the girlfriend of the mastermind who looted Rs 35 lakh from a sarafa trader, on Tuesday. The girl, now identified as Simar Preet Kaur, had gone viral on social media a few days back for posting a video brandishing guns. The police have also arrested two of her companions, and recovered illegal weapons from them.

A 51 second video had gone viral on social media on Thursday, showing a girl and some boys, posing with different weapons. Prima facie, Gwalior police had considered the weapons to be illegal. After some investigation, the police identified the girl as SImar Preet kaur, a resident of Bahodapur.

ASP Rajesh Dandotiya said, “After identifying the woman, we called her to the Crime Branch for interrogation. During interrogation she confessed to being friends with Ankit Jadaun. Ankit Jadaun is the main accused in the Rs 35 lakh loot at Gwalior’s Padav and the firing at Hotel Horizon Plaza.” She also tried to mislead police by saying that the weapons visible in the video belong to Ankit and the pictures were clicked four years ago.

Though the police let her go after interrogating DSP Crime, Rishikesh Meena said that a police team was monitoring and keeping a watch at her house. Finding her activities to be suspicious, the police raided her house on Tuesday and arrested her along with her two companions, Honey Yadav and Saurabh Rathore. Police have also seized three illegal weapons from her and registered a case under the Arms Act. There were other people visible in the video. Police are still on a lookout for them.

‘Lady Don’s’ claim to fame. Simar Preet Kaur likes to call herself ‘Lady Don’. Even after getting summoned by the crime branch she managed to take a picture there. Uploading that picture on social media, Simar captioned it, “Sherni abhi zinda hai”.