e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGwalior: Man arrested for raping 6-year-old niece

Gwalior: Man arrested for raping 6-year-old niece

As the girl’s mother was busy in household chores, the accused took the girl to a room and raped her

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Panihar police have arrested a man on charges of raping his 6-year-old niece in a village located in Gwalior district, police said on Tuesday.

The police added that victim’s father was not at home when the accused committed the crime. Panihar police station inchrage Praveen Sharma told the media that the accused lived with his brother and his family, which included his brother’s wife and their 6-year-old daughter.

As the girl’s mother was busy in household chores, the accused took the girl to a room and raped her. When the survivor’s mother quizzed her, she revealed the incident, after which her mother confronted the accused and both of them landed in an altercation.

Following this, the survivor’s mother called her husband and narrated the incident to him. He lodged a complaint against the accused. “After registering the complaint, the accused was arrested,” said SHO Sharma.

Read Also
MP: Man ends life in Gwalior, probe on to ascertain reason
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: President to attend SHGss Conference today

Bhopal: President to attend SHGss Conference today

Bhopal: MP is going to see rapid development, says President Murmu

Bhopal: MP is going to see rapid development, says President Murmu

Bhopal: B.Com student suicide, Harassment by ex-boyfriend drove girl to take extreme step

Bhopal: B.Com student suicide, Harassment by ex-boyfriend drove girl to take extreme step

Bhopal: Two dengue deaths reported in city

Bhopal: Two dengue deaths reported in city

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra