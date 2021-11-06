e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District HospitalPrime accused in Kerala gold smuggling, Swapna Suresh released from jail Maha: Ganja worth Rs 25,000 recovered, man held
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:51 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in road accident near Sehore

The incident occurred near Semri village when the deceased were going to Bhopal from Nasrullaganj on Friday night
PTI
Accident |

Accident |

Advertisement

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were killed when their speeding car collided with a roadside tree in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Semri village when the deceased were going to Bhopal from Nasrullaganj on Friday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said.

The two victims, aged 30 and 28 years, both residents of Nasrullaganj, died on the spot, he said.

ALSO READ

Madhay Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj government over alleged gang-rape in Sidhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal