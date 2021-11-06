Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in road accident near Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were killed when their speeding car collided with a roadside tree in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Semri village when the deceased were going to Bhopal from Nasrullaganj on Friday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said.

The two victims, aged 30 and 28 years, both residents of Nasrullaganj, died on the spot, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:51 PM IST