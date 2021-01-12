Madhay Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj government over alleged gang-rape in Sidhi

Bhopal: After an alleged gangrape case of a widow in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh came to light, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took a dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government in the state.

Citing a media report, the Congress leader tweeted that "ShivRaj" is at its peak in the state.

"Cruelty with a widow in Sidhi, Congress says ShivRaj is at the peak in the state. Shivraj ji, get the victim treated at government expense, like Sonia Ji and Dr Manmohan Singh ji did in the case of Nirbhaya case victim. Also, bear the responsibility of education of both her children," he tweeted.