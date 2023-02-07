Madhya Pradesh: Two held for shooting at shopkeeper in Jabalpur

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in connection with an incident of firing in which a man suffered injuries, official sources said on Tuesday.

One accused has been identified as 40-year-old Dharmendra Bidaihi, a resident of Ramanagara village near Khermai temple under Tilwara police station and other as 22-year-old Anuj Khatig.

The police also seized two pistols, a live cartridge and two motorcycles from the possession of the culprits.

According to reports, a 22-year-old injured youth Chhotu Patel was brought to Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Medical College on Sunday. On getting information, a police team rushed to the hospital.

When they spoke to Patel, he said that he was running a shop of spices in front of Madhotal near Jagriti temple. Patel said that he had gone to the shop at 2pm on Sunday when his father Jamuna Prasad Patel was in the shop.

After he had gone there, his father left for home to take lunch. Two youths with their faces covered with black clothes entered his shop.

One of them asked Patel to give him spices worth Rs 50. Just as he began to prepare the spices, one of the youths shot him in the stomach and escaped.

Before this incident, Chhotu Patel’s younger brother Naveen had a fight with Dharmendra Maharaj on February 2.

Naveen lodged a complaint at Tilwara police station. After the incident, Dharmendra Maharaj came to the residence of Naveen and abused him and his family members.

A team led by Reena Pandey Sharma, in-charge of the Madhetal police station, was formed to track down the criminals.

When the team came to know the criminals who shot at Chhotu Patel were standing near the Patan bypass bridge, they rushed to spot. Both of them were seen on two motorcycles. The police team surrounded the criminals from all sides and arrested them.

