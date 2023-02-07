Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper shot at in broad daylight in Jabalpur; CCTV footage captures crime

A screengrab of the CCTV footage |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur police have arrested two masked miscreants who opened fire in broad daylight on a spice shop owner in Madhotal police station area of Jabalpur. CCTV footage of the entire incident has also come to the fore.

In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen approaching the shopkeeper on the pretext of buying goods. One of the bike borne miscreants then shoots the victim and runs away.

Shedding light on the incident, Jabalpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Aggarwal said, “On Sunday afternoon, bike-borne masked miscreants opened fire on Chhotu Patel alias Khushiram (22), a resident of Tilwara, who runs a spice shop. The bullet hit Chhotu in the stomach and he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.”

Old enmity led to the crime

The victim’s family members, told the police team that a few days back Chhotu had a dispute with Dharmendra Vaidehi, a resident of Ramnagar. The police then got information that the accused who fired at Chhotu were standing near the Patan bypass.

When the police reached the spot and cordoned off the area, the two bike borne accused escaped the scene, while Dharmendra Vaidehi was caught with a bullet bike. During interrogation, Vaidehi confessed to giving a pistol to two Anuj Khatik and Rohit Yadav for murdering Chhotu.

The police have seized a country-made pistol and cartridges from Vaidehi and also managed to catch Anuj Khatik. A pistol and a bike were also recovered from Khatik, while police are still looking for Rohit Yadav.

Police had refused to interfere in the earlier incident

The father of the injured youth said that on February 2 there was a program at home on the birthday of his younger son Naveen. During the programme, Sunil Kewat and Dharmendra Vaidehi hit a child with their bike in front of the victim’s house. The duo was allegedly in an inebriated state. At that time, the relatives of the victim had protested against the duo. The accused then beat up the family members of the victim and left after threatening to kill Chhotu.

The whole family had reached Tilwara police station to register a report of the incident. The police, however, registered the offence as unworthy of interference and chased them away.

After Chhotu was attacked, his family members expressed apprehensions of the crime being committed by the same miscreants. This led the Madhotal police and crime branch to the accused.